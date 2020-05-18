This St. Louis area pizza is now available for delivery nationwide

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria announced a national expansion of its frozen pizza delivery services

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — One of St. Louis’ favorite restaurants is now available nationwide.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in just seven weeks, the restaurants have sold more than 40,000 pizzas to the community. Award-winning restaurateur and chef Katie Collier said selling that many pizzas saved both of her restaurants from closing, and it saved 100 jobs in the area.

“When dining rooms closed across America, we immediately began freezing and selling our wood-oven pizzas to save our restaurants and protect the livelihood of our team,” said Collier. “Strong demand and positive feedback have given us the momentum to expand and improve our operation. We are proud to now be shipping throughout the entire USA.”

Collier and her husband Ted created an emergency employee fund for her team in case of an emergency at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund has been running on their house-made, fresh pasta by the pound sales. One hundred percent of the sales continue to be donated, with a current total of $15,000. The Colliers are also matching this fund.

Each pizza is hand-stretched and baked in her restaurants’ 800-degree, wood-fired ovens. Collier uses the highest quality of scratch and specialty ingredients, then immediately blast chills them and ships orders to the customers’ doors. Pizzas are seasonally inspired and change frequently.

In 2013, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria originated from a Kickstarter campaign. Since then it has grown from a small local business to a multi-restaurant enterprise and now a national frozen pizza delivery service.

“The moral of our story is that we have never given up,” Collier continued. “All of us have banded together to not only survive, but thrive. We have an incredibly resilient team that is stronger and prouder than ever.”

To place an order, click here. Customers will receive a $20 gift card for future online frozen pizza purchases with every order. Options include burrata Margherita, meatball, lemon and asparagus, morel mushroom, and more. Gluten-free pizzas are also available. Frozen pasta bake options include fiori arrabiatta and lemon strozzapretti.

According to a press release, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s frozen pizzas will ship Tuesdays through Saturdays with orders arriving in one to three business days locally, and two to five business days nationally. All pizzas are made fresh-to-order and shipped on the same day.

The restaurant is also resuming its Giveback Tuesday program, which donates 100% of daily proceeds once a month to a local charity. May’s donation is going to The June Jessee Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides relief and support to help children with medically complex, neurological conditions and their families in the St. Louis area and beyond. The restaurants have donated $227,420 to local charities to date.