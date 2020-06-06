Narwhal’s Crafted to hand out waters, masks to protesters in St. Charles

Saturday’s rally organized by ExpectUS is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Narwhal’s Crafted will close one of its locations on Saturday to support a planned protest in St. Charles.

Its Streets of St. Charles location will be closed, and employees will hand out cold waters and masks to protesters.

The spot known for its frozen alcoholic beverages said while the protest may be a small inconvenience, it fully supports peaceful protests and is looking for ways to make a more meaningful impact during this time.

‘With respect and in solidarity, our St. Charles location will be closed today due to scheduled protests in the area. While this may be a small inconvenience, we fully support these peaceful protests and are looking for ways we can make a more meaningful impact in this movement - as a business, and individually. We commit ourselves to doing whatever possible to oppose the systemic, race-based problems in our society which have made these demonstrations necessary. Change has always been needed; now is the time.

For today, we’ll be out here handing out cold waters and masks. We’ll be here to support. We’ll be here to listen. We hope you’ll consider coming out to lend your voice.

Much love’

Narwhal's Crafted in St. Charles is located at 1450 Beale Street #125.

#SayHerName rally for Breonna Taylor on Saturday in St. Charles

A rally will be held to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor. The Kentucky EMT was shot and killed by Louisville police during a raid in March. She would have turned 27 on Friday.

ExpectUS organized the rally. It is the same group that put together a peaceful march in Brentwood and downtown St. Louis earlier this week. About 1,000 protesters gathered for each of those demonstrations.

ExpectUS has said its goal is to conduct disruptive protests that are not violent.

Saturday’s rally is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the AMC Streets of St. Charles movie theater at 311 Lombard Street.