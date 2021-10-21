Rockwell Beer Co. opens new beer garden in Francis Park Friday

Beer, pizza and pickleball?

ST. LOUIS — Just in time for bonfires and sweater weather, Rockwell Beer Co. has announced the opening date for its new beer garden. The St. Louis-based brewery is opening its second location Friday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city.

The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.

Items on the menu include thin-crust, party-cut pizzas, salads, dips, snacks and grab-and-go items, according to a news release. There will also be craft beers, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

How about a game of pickleball to go with that pizza and beer? The beer garden will offer pickleball equipment to rent for guests looking to play. Four pickleball courts have been recently added to the park, and the tennis courts have been resurfaced, the release said.

“As a city resident who lives in the neighborhood, I made certain that creating a safe and welcoming environment was our top priority,” said Rockwell Beer Co. co-founder Heather Sanders in the release. “Before we swung a hammer, we asked for input from residents and park users to make sure we were adding useful amenities to one of the city’s best parks."

Rockwell Beer said the new location is a nod to St. Louis’ past beer garden culture and is designed to be a focal point for community gatherings within the park.

“Our goal for this project is to recapture the sense of community and pride that has been a major component of this city’s history," said Rockwell Beer Co. co-founder Chris Hulse in the release. "St. Louis was once filled with beer gardens. Our hope is that this will be a catalyst for other public-private ventures throughout the city."