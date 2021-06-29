Simone Biles leaves St. Louis and is 'already missing Imo's'

The GOAT is ready for more square beyond compare!

ST. LOUIS — If there was any doubt how much Simone Biles loves St. Louis-style pizza, just take a look at her Twitter feed.

The gymnast got on social media with a message that’ll make any true St. Louisan proud.

“Back in Houston and already missing Imo’s,” she tweeted Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, Biles was pictured chowing down on some squares beyond compare. Imo’s tweeted the picture showing her smiling over a couple of boxes with a slice in her hand.

The photo went St. Louis viral.

But maybe, more importantly, it was a huge loss for the St. Louis-style pizza and provel cheese haters out there.

If the queen of gymnastics, the GOAT, can sing praises about our beloved pizza, how can anyone disagree with that?

Biles went on Sunday to lock in her ticket to Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials.

And she did it all with a St. Louis staple fueling her along the way. Here's hoping Imo's sees her message.

back in houston and already missing imo’s — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 29, 2021

Biles will be joined by Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey representing Team USA in the Olympics.

They were selected Sunday night during the gymnastics trials at The Dome in St. Louis. And the city itself came out as a winner, too. Gymnastics-loving crowds shattered the old attendance record for the trials. The last record was upwards of 17,000 people, but the St. Louis Sports Commission confirmed to 5 On Your Side that Sunday night's attendance reached 20,815.

