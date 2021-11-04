St. Charles County restaurant to deliver thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

The Brass Rail Steakhouse does Thanksgiving big —and all for those in need.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A popular St. Charles County restaurant is known for giving back to families every Thanksgiving - and this year is no different.

Brass Rail Steakhouse owner Scott Ellinger said the coronavirus pandemic is not stopping him from feeding thousands of local families, but this year they have to make a few changes.

The first year Brass Rail Steakhouse decided they wanted to help, back in 2013, they served about 100 people and each year the giveaway grew bigger and bigger.

Since then, the Thanksgiving tradition has grown from 100 people to 10,000 people in 2019.

“We are changing the procedure a bit this year, rather than repackaging everything, we are going to send all the sides in cans. This allows items that don't get used Thanksgiving day to last longer for the families,” said Ellinger.

But when it comes to stuffing bags full of Thanksgiving cheer, the price tag isn't getting any cheaper.

"Our goal is to feed over 3,000 people this year, but everything we need is twice as expensive this year. What typically cost us to feed one person went from about $5.50 a plate last year to around $9. That is a huge jump in costs," Ellinger told 5 On Your Side.

The restaurant is accepting names for the free meal giveaway via text message this year. If you know of a family or individual in St. Charles County that is in need, text the name, address and number to 636-409-0093.

Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis. Food deliveries will begin around 10:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

THANKSGIVING ANNOUNCEMENT!!! We are going to do our Thanksgiving event again this year. We hope to feed over 3000... Posted by The Brass Rail Steakhouse on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

"We are asking for small banker boxes, canned veggies, canned potatoes and canned yams," said Ellinger.

Ellinger has created an Amazon wish list for items the restaurant needs to provide Thanksgiving meals. You can purchase an item directly from the Amazon wish list by clicking here.

For more information on volunteering or making a cash donation, click here. If you have any other questions you can contact The Brass Rail at 636-329-1349.

The Brass Rail is located at 4601 State Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri.