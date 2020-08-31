St. Louis Aquarium hosting after-hours event for beer lovers

‘Under the Deep Brew Sea, presented by Anheuser-Busch’ will be held on Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Calling all St. Louis beer lovers!

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will host a special after-hours event in September.

Reservations are required to allow for socially distant spacing of attendees.

Guests will be able to enjoy pours from nine different breweries in the Aquarium galleries and Union Station Midway, including Stella Artois, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Nitro, Shock Top, a Cider selection, Golden Road, Goose Island, Breck and Cutwater Spirits.

Tickets are $35 and limited to allow for appropriate social distancing, the aquarium said. For an extra $10, guests can take a discounted ride on the St. Louis Wheel, click here for tickets.

Guests must be age 21 and up. Each guest will receive a commemorative glass featuring the event logo.

There’s also a special hotel package available with the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, click here for more information.