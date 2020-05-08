Ready for fall? Pumpkin beer season has arrived in St. Louis

That's right! 🎃🍺

ST. LOUIS — Does the weather this week have you ready for fall? If so, grab a hoodie and get the fire pit ready because breweries in the St. Louis area are here to quench your thirst for autumn brews.

That’s right, it’s pumpkin beer season. Several breweries are starting to swap out their summer drinks for their fall versions.

Schlafly was the first to make the announcement last week.

“Don't mind us. We're just over here pretending it's Fall. Hitting brewpubs & curbside as we speak,” the St. Louis brewery posted on Instagram with a photo of its Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest varieties.

O’Fallon Brewery wasn’t too far behind, not just announcing a pumpkin beer but a whole “pumpkin pack.”

“PUMPKIN SEASON IS HERE!! Be sure to get yours before it’s gone. The Pumpkin Pack includes Salted Caramel, Original, Whip, and Mexican Hot Chocolate. Stay tuned for more information,” the brewery shared on Instagram.

In a nod to our current weather (hello, 70s!), Urban Chestnut cracked open the can on its fall beer.

“Weather like this makes us excited for O-Katz season,” it said with a photo of its Oktoberfest lager.

So, if you're ready for fall and loving this cooler weather, St. Louis breweries now have the beer for you to cheers to.

But if you are still holding on to the last month of summer, those pumpkin and Oktoberfest beers will still be on store shelves and available at breweries for another couple months.