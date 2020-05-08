City Foundry STL will not be 'entirely' open to public for foreseeable future

City Foundry said it decided to wait to open most of the development for the health and safety of the public amid the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL announced it will wait to open its food hall, public market and retail businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shell construction to restore the more than 100-year-old foundry building is complete as well as the beautification of the site with landscaping, City Foundry said in a news release.

City Foundry said it decided to wait to open most of the development in Midtown for the health and safety of the public amid the pandemic.

The development said the change will align the opening of The Food Hall at City Foundry with the opening of additional tenant attractions like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Fresh Thyme.

The development said it is still looking for ways to safely engage the community in its outside public spaces throughout the fall.

Although the development will not be open entirely to the public for the foreseeable future, the team said they will be looking for opportunities to serve the community through charitable fundraisers and safe outdoor events.

In a news release Wednesday, the development team also announced the opening of its office spaces and welcomed its first tenants.

City Foundry said 95% of the office space is currently leased out. The first tenants include Orion Genomics LLC, Great Rivers Greenway and Bullhorn.