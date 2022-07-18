St. Louis Burger Week kicks off with 53 participating restaurants

Restaurants range from A to Z and there is an option for everyone... even if you don't eat meat or have allergies.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Burger Week is in full swing, and this year, there's a mobile app to help you participate in the delicious fun.

Beginning Monday and continuing until Sunday, 53 restaurants in the St. Louis area are providing their take on the hamburger, in all its glory.

Each of the 53 restaurants is offering a special on one of their specialty burgers for St. Louisans to try.

This year, participants can download the St. Louis Burger Week app to track their journey on burger week. And you could win $250 by checking in on the app when you visit five Burger Week locations.

St. Louis Burger Week's goal, according to their website, is to "get St. Louisans to embrace the food, culture, and home town love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places!"

Learn more about St. Louis Burger Week on their website and check out the participating restaurants with their mouth-watering specials.