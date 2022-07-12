Kaldi's Coffee reopening Citygarden location in downtown St. Louis

The Citygarden location will only serve coffee drinks and bakery items when it reopens.

ST. LOUIS — Coffee lovers who work in or visit downtown St. Louis will soon have another place to grab a cup and a pastry.

After being closed since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaldi's Coffee is reopening its location in downtown St. Louis at Citygarden.

Kaldi's made the announcement on their Instagram page Tuesday, saying the location at 808 Chestnut Street will reopen Monday, July 18.

The Citygarden location will be streamlined, the team at Kaldi's said. Only coffee, drinks and bakery items will be sold there. The team is looking into adding back more food options, but that plan is TBD.

The Citygarden location will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Kaldi's website, there are eight locations in the St. Louis area. Kaldi's is also opening a location in Ellisville soon that features the first drive-thru for the coffee company. That location is slated to open in the coming weeks, said the team at Kaldi's.

The coffee shop also has three locations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kaldi's first opened in 1994 with their cafe in the Demun neighborhood, according to Kaldi's website.

Kaldi's is also hiring, to learn more about that, click here.