Lion’s Choice and Steve’s Hot Dogs team up for a hot dog hit

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are knocking it out of the park with their latest collaboration.

Lion’s Choice and Steve’s Hot Dogs are teaming up to dish out a ballpark favorite just in time for the return of Cardinals baseball.

The “Lion’s Choice Home Run Hot Dog” will be available for a limited time beginning Wednesday at Steve’s Hot Dogs in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The hot dog features Steve’s smoked all-beef hot dog wrapped in Lion’s Choice roast beef and then it’s topped with cheddar cheese sauce and a sprinkling of the Lion’s Choice seasoning. It’s also served with a side of new chips made by the roast beef chain, which can then be added on top of the hot dog for a little crunch.

The home run hot dog will be available with limited supplies through Wednesday, April 21 for $7.99.

The Steve’s Hot Dogs owner said his team was beyond excited for the collaboration.

“I have immense pride for St. Louis, and Lion’s Choice is an iconic brand that we associate with the city,” Steve Ewing said, adding that it took just one taste test to affirm the collab would be a hit. “I believe that we found the perfect combination to highlight both of our brands that fans of Lion’s Choice, Steve’s Hot Dogs, and St. Louis will appreciate.”

“We always welcome the opportunity to expand our fan-favorite roast beef to unique offerings that scream St. Louis, and working with Steve’s Hot Dogs was no exception,” said President and CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas.

For more information about Steve's Hot Dogs and Ewing's unique journey to continue serving up the classic meal, check out the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast episode titled "The show must go on - even in 2020".

To hear more about the history of Lion's Choice in the St. Louis area, listen to the Abby Eats episode called "Ode to Lion's Choice".

