Toasted ravioli restaurant opens inside City Foundry Food Hall

The tasty little pasta pillows are getting the main course treatment with flavors that go beyond meat and cheese.

ST. LOUIS — A restaurant that is so St. Louis is now open inside the City Foundry Food Hall. STL Toasted is a kitchen dedicated solely to toasted raviolis.

The appetizer is getting the main course treatment, with options that are more elevated than your typical beef or cheese filling. STL Toasted will offer “artisan toasted ravioli with creative takes on the classic,” according to a City Foundry news release. The restaurant is serving up savory and dessert options, with plans to occasionally rotate menu items.

Savory options:

Italian beef: beef, onions and Parmigiano-Reggiano

beef, onions and Parmigiano-Reggiano Loaded potato : bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and russet mashed potatoes

: bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and russet mashed potatoes Buffalo chicken: shredded chicken breast, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and green onions

shredded chicken breast, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and green onions Spinach artichoke: spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese

spinach, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese Three cheese: meatless option featuring ricotta, mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Dessert options:

Apple pie: cinnamon sugar coating and fresh made whipped cream

cinnamon sugar coating and fresh made whipped cream Lemon blackberry gooey buttercake: combining two St. Louis staples into one, giving this food staple a “level-up” according to Matthew Fuller, co-owner of STL Toasted.

Flavors also will be found within the dough itself, with many items featuring sauces or ingredients worked into it.

The restaurant was developed and is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Matthew Fuller and Brittany Abernathy. They have a serious love for the Lou and food, but it wasn’t until May 2020 when the couple started merging their two passions.

An undiagnosed medical issue combined with the pandemic sidelined Fuller from his work as a musician and real estate agent. He spent time in the kitchen to help him process what he was going through and what was next.

“I decided I wanted to start my own business and was messing around with sourdough and various breads, just like everyone else during COVID,” Fuller told 5 On Your Side in January. That’s when he remembered an idea he had back in 2014: a toasted ravioli kitchen.

“I began exploring different concepts and the result was St. Louis perfection,” he said.

The next step was finding a home to showcase his creations. Fuller said City Foundry’s Food Hall was an obvious choice.

“We knew we wanted to open our first restaurant in a place that felt just as fun and collaborative as our food,” he stated in a news release Wednesday. “With each kitchen offering such unique concepts, our vision of highlighting an iconic St. Louis food with a modern twist seemed to be a natural fit at The Food Hall… we believe it represents everything that we love about St. Louis.”

STL Toasted is now the 17th kitchen to open inside the Food Hall, which has been open about 10 months now in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

“We saw how St. Louis reacted to the news of their coming to City Foundry STL last year and it’s exciting to officially welcome everyone seven days a week to experience something new with us,” said Susie Bonwich, associate asset manager for New + Found, the development company behind City Foundry STL.

STL Toasted will sell t-ravs in sets of four with the ability to mix and match flavors.

STL Toasted hours:

Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.