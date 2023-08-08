End of an era: King & I making move to Richmond Heights after this weekend

Sunday, after nearly 30 years at its 3155 S Grand Ave. location, the restaurant will have its final day of service at the building.

ST. LOUIS — Historic Thai restaurant King & I will have its final day of service at its South Grand location this weekend.

King & I opened in 1983 on the corner of Grand Boulevard and Humphrey Street in south St. Louis, introducing Thai cuisine to the St. Louis area. After being embraced by the community, the restaurant expanded to its current location South Grand near Juniata Street in 1993.

“For the first few years, we put more familiar Chinese dishes on the menu to ease people in and I would go around the restaurant offering samples of Thai dishes for people to try," Suchin Prapaisilp said in a press release. "Soon enough, people caught on and we have been lucky to have some of the most supportive neighbors and customers around.”

Sunday, after nearly 30 years at its 3155 S Grand Ave. location, the restaurant will have its final day of service at the building.

Those international flavors will migrate to Richmond Heights, to a 3,100-square-foot Blaze Pizza store at 8039 Dale Ave. An opening date for that new location has not been announced.

For the final week of service, King & I will be open for the following hours:

Tuesday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday: 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.