Taste of St. Louis canceled due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis event has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Louis' ultimate food event, 'Taste of St. Louis' will not happen this year.

Taste of St. Louis announced, “after countless attempts to host a successful, safe Taste of St. Louis 2020, we regret to announce the event has been canceled.”

In 2019, the event returned to downtown St. Louis from Chesterfield.

“We looked forward to bring together St. Louis' best local restaurants, with our diverse and dedicated foodies from across the region, to help heal the social and economic wounds this year. Yet, with a priority towards health and profitability for all the small and family-owned restaurants involved, we felt it was best to regroup and refocus on creating an incredible Taste next year,” a statement from organizers said.

Taste It Productions said it is looking forward to the possibilities next year. To get the latest event news as it plans for next year, text ‘Foodie’ to 72727.