These St. Louis restaurants are offering to-go meals for Thanksgiving

Families may be rethinking their traditional holiday gatherings this year

ST. LOUIS — The holiday season is looking different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Events have either been canceled or modified to comply with social distancing, mask mandates and capacity limits.

With those changes, families may be rethinking their usual gatherings to lessen the chances of spreading the virus.

For those who may not be taking the traditional route this Thanksgiving, several St. Louis area restaurants are offering to-go meals for the holiday.

Here is a full list of the spots offering meals and other holiday treats:

Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton St. Louis is offering a take-home Thanksgiving brunch package for residents to enjoy the hotel’s annual brunch in the comfort of their homes.

The family-style meal serves up to six guests and costs $420 plus tax.

The menu includes appetizers like shrimp cocktail, butternut squash bisque and Caesar salad. Entrees include roasted turkey and prime rib with several sides including roasted garlic potato puree, green bean casserole and roasted root vegetables. Pumpkin pie and chocolate pecan pie will be served for dessert.

To place an order for the brunch package, call 314-719-1433 or email Jessica.m.laycock@ritzcarlton.com.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. Orders will be available for pick-up at the Ritz-Carlton on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Salt + Smoke

“There’s no Thanksgiving quite like a Salt + Smoke catered Thanksgiving.”

Salt + Smoke is offering whole turkeys and brisket, green bean casserole and white cheddar mac by the gallon, 24-packs of King Hawaiian rolls and 16-ounce Manhattans.

You can pre-order your meal to be picked up at Salt + Smoke’s University City location at 6525 Delmar Boulevard on Thanksgiving Day.

Click here to place an order.

Vicia

Vicia is offering a “Farm to Table Thanksgiving.”

Those interested in ordering from Vicia have the option of just ordering a few dishes or a family fest.

Vicia is offering the following family-sized dishes: roasted turkey, turkey legs and thighs, cranberry sauce, stuffing, roasted squash salad, brussels sprouts, celery root and potato gratin, gravy, rolls and pumpkin roulade.

The family fest package includes all of the items on the menu to feed 4-6 people for $230.

Orders can be made now through Nov. 15 for pick-up on Nov. 25.

Click here to place an order.

BEAST Craft BBQ

BEAST Craft BBQ is offering a full menu for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The barbeque joint is offering whole smoked turkeys, smoked turkey breast, brisket and turkey gravy. It is also offering sides including bacon mac, brussels sprouts, potato salad, beans and stuffing. Pumpkin gooey butter cake and candied bacon are options for dessert.

You can also chose a family pack that serves 2-4 people for $45.99 or 6-8 people for $85.99.

Orders will be available for pick-up on Thanksgiving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at BEAST Craft BBQ at 20 S. Belt West in Belleville, Illinois.

Click here to place an order.

Café la Vie

Café la Vie is a new bar and restaurant located inside the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel. Café la Vie is offering two ways to celebrate the holiday either at home or at the restaurant.

The Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu costs $48 per person for dine-in service. The three-course meal includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

For an appetizer, guests can choose from butternut squash bisque, sweet potato ravioli and shaved kale salad. For entrées, guests can choose a turkey dinner, short rib au poivre or Maine lobster tagliatelle. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or carrot cake.

The restaurant also is offering the Thanksgiving to-go package for $95 which feeds 6-8 people. The meal includes 3 pounds of roasted turkey, 2 pounds of roasted garlic pomme puree, 2 pounds of croissant-chestnut stuffing, 1 pound of cranberry sauce, one-quart roasted brussels sprouts, one-quart gravy, 12 dinner rolls and one 10-inch pumpkin pie.

Reservations and to-go orders can be placed by emailing cafelavie@lemeridienclayton.com. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

Eckert's

Eckert’s is offering a Thanksgiving feast from Eckert’s Country Restaurant.

The feast costs $99, feeds 8-10 people and includes a 4- to 5-pound pre-made roasted turkey breast, 4 pounds of mashed potatoes, 4 pounds of steamed green beans with bacon, 4 pounds of homemade stuffing, a dozen dinner rolls and a 10-inch pumpkin pie.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 22 and picked up on Nov. 25.

Click here to place an order.

Lion's Choice

Lion’s Choice is offering individual and family-sized platters for the holiday at all drive-thru locations.

The individual platters cost $8.49 and feature either roast beef or turkey served on Texas Toast and topped with gravy. Guests can choose two sides including mashed potatoes, green beans, broccoli or mac n’ cheese.

The family meal platter costs $30 and includes 1 pound of roast beef or turkey, Texas Toast and pints of two sides to feed a family of four.

For more information, click here.

Dalie’s Smokehouse

Dalie’s Smokehouse in Valley Park is offering a full Thanksgiving menu.

Guests can purchase a package for $89.95 that feeds 8-10 people. The package includes a whole smoked turkey or bacon-wrapped ham, sweet potato peach casserole, green bean casserole and turkey gravy.

You can also purchase single items as well, including a whole smoked turkey, bacon-wrapped ham or whole smoked turkey breast. Sides are also offered, including sweet potato peach casserole, green bean casserole and a quart of turkey gravy.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Adam's Smokehouse

Adam’s Smokehouse also has a full Thanksgiving menu.

The restaurant is offering a special that includes a whole smoked turkey breast, three pints of sides, eight buns, half a gallon of mixed greens salad and a bottle of cranberry cayenne sauce. The special is $58 and feeds 6-8 people.

Guests can also purchase a whole turkey, a pound of turkey breast, a pound of salami, brisket, ribs and pulled pork.

Orders must be picked up on Nov. 25. Click here or call 314-875-9890 to place an order.

Clementine’s Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is offering a few flavors that pair perfectly with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Pumpkin gooey butter cake includes chunks of homemade pumpkin gooey butter cake mixed with vanilla ice cream.

Sweet potato pie features flavors of oven-roasted and caramelized sweet potato, rich sweet cream with a “wisp” of cinnamon and touch of hazelnut.

Spicy ginger tastes like “pure fall” and pairs well with a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Pints are available for pick-up at all four Clementine’s locations. Pints of “nice” flavors are $10.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is offering a selection of Thanksgiving desserts to be prepared for the holiday.

Guests can order pumpkin pie with maple white chocolate Chantilly or a roasted apple pie with brown sugar streusel. Each pie costs $30 and serves 8-10 people.

You can also order the vanilla and chocolate chip bread pudding with salted caramel sauce for $17 that serves six people or the spiced pumpkin pound cake for $12.

The bakery is also offering breakfast options customers can pre-order, like the four cheese and chive quiche for $30.

Another option is the Thanksgiving Nathaniel Reid bakery box for $46 that includes two Kouign-Amann, two croissants, two chocolate croissants, two apple pie croissants, two almond croissants and two chocolate almond croissants.

The bakery is also offering a six- or 12-piece autumn macaron box that includes fall flavors like salted caramel, sambava, pistachio, espresso, vanilla bean and poppy.

Customers can place orders starting on Nov. 10 until Nov. 21 by calling the bakery at 314-858-1019 or filling out the Thanksgiving form on its website.

Orders will be ready for pickup from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25.

Russell’s

Russell’s is also offering a selection of desserts and baked goods for the holiday.

The restaurant will be offering a selection of pies including pumpkin, apple, cheery, apple cranberry, chocolate cream, pecan and lemon meringue.

A selection of fall cakes will also be on the menu including chocolate, buttermilk pound cake with fall spiced buttercream, chocolate espresso buttercream, pumpkin spice latte cake, toasted coconut cake and Grammy’s carrot cake.

Cakes are available in 6-inch, 9-inch and quarter-sheet.

Additional treats will also be offered like gooey butter, fall sugar cookies, pie bars, brownies and pumpkin cheesecake.

In addition to the sweet treats, Russell’s will also be offering a Thanksgiving dinner that includes turkey and sides. The restaurant is also selling whole turkeys for $96 and add-ons like turkey gravy, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans.