Urban Chestnut Brewing Company releases hard seltzer

Urban Seltzer is available in two flavors – Passion Fruit & Citra Hops and Lime & Salt

ST. LOUIS — Urban Chestnut Brewing Company released its first hard seltzer, just in time for summer.

Urban Seltzer is available in two flavors – Passion Fruit & Citra Hops and Lime & Salt. Both flavors come in combo 12-packs of 12-ounce cans at grocery stores and beer retailers in the St. Louis area.

Urban Chestnut relied on consumer input to develop the recipes and branding for their first hard seltzer, the brewery said in a press release.

The brewery set up a survey of three different seltzer flavors at their consumer research brewery. Guests who participated gave their input on their preferred flavor as well as name suggestions.

The brewery said all three flavors received “rave reviews” but Lime & Salt and Passion Fruit & Citra Hops were the favorite combinations. The brewery said the name Urban Seltzer was also chosen by the survey takers.

“Hard seltzers are not going away. They are a new path for us as a brewery, so we really wanted to develop the brand together with our customers. We tweaked the recipes based on the survey-takers’ comments, and chose the brand name based on their preferences,” said brewmaster Florian Kuplent.

Urban Chestnut has experienced a reduction in operations due to the coronavirus pandemic but decided to move forward with its plan to release the seltzer before Memorial Day weekend.

“With the unofficial start of summer occurring on Memorial Day weekend, it’s a fun, new way for us to kick the summer off,” said Chris Gorman, UCBC sales director.

Urban Seltzer was released on May 19 and will be available all year.