Drive-in concerts, movies extended for 2 weeks in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — POWERplex was transformed into a live concert and drive-in movie venue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the positive response from the public, the venue has scheduled more drive-in movies and concerts through mid-June.

While attending the events, visitors are able to practice social distancing by having their own “party pods” next to their cars, according to a press release.

Five new event dates have been scheduled and tickets will be available to purchase at noon on Wednesday.

The new dates include:

Thursday, June 11 – The Schwag, a Grateful Dead Experience, followed by the cult film "The Big Lebowski" on the big screens.

Friday, June 12 – will be a private event with more information to come.

Saturday, June 13 – the Steve Ewing Band (lead singer of The Urge). Special Guests Hounds, followed by the film, "Coming To America."

Thursday, June 18 – Everett Dean and the Lonely Hearts will bring Elvis back to life with "Jailhouse Rock" as the movie to end the night.

Friday, June 19 – Boogie Chyld, a 70s Disco and Funk dance band, with special guests Arionne followed by the movie, "House Party."

Saturday, June 20 – Brushville with special guest Molly Lovett

