St. Louis anchor Michelle Li to appear on Ellen

LOS ANGELES — After sharing a racist viewer comment on social media – and gaining support from around the world – 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li is appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

Earlier this month, Li shared a video on her Instagram page that showed her listening to a viewer voicemail that criticized her for a comment she made on the air.

During the newscast, Li ended a New Year’s Day food segment with the comment, “I ate dumpling soup. That’s what a lot of Korean people do.” The viewer said Li was being "very Asian" and should "keep her Korean to herself."

After Li shared the video, thousands of people shared their support by using #VeryAsian and thanked her for sharing her Asian-American tradition on TV.

On Tuesday, Li announced on her Instagram page that she was invited to appear on Ellen to talk about the good that has come from sharing her story.

"Wow! Thank you for turning an ugly phone call into a #VeryAsian movement! I’m truly touched and humbled — and excited to say that I was invited to @theellenshow to talk about the good that continues to come out of it," she wrote.

You can watch Li on Ellen during Wednesday's show on 5 On Your Side. It starts at 3 p.m.

Li also partnered with KARE 11 Minneapolis news anchor Gia Vang to create a line of #VeryAsian merchandise including shirts, sweatshirts and hats. The proceeds benefitted the Asian American Journalists Association.