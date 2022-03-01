VeryAsian: St. Louis anchor Michelle Li gets outpouring of support

The KSDK news anchor shared a video of a viewer comment. People were quick to share support of her.

ST. LOUIS — People around the world were quick to share support of a St. Louis news anchor after she shared a video of a racist comment made about her.

George Takei, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong, dozens of celebrities and thousands more people shared support for Michelle Li. Li posted a video on social media Saturday. In the video, she listened to a viewer message that criticized a comment Li has made on TV.

It started when Li ended a New Year's Day foods segment with the comment, “I ate dumpling soup. That’s what a lot of Korean people do.” The viewer criticized Li for being "very Asian," and said she should "keep her Korean to herself."

Since Li shared the video, people have thanked her for mentioning her Asian American tradition on TV. Many shared ways that they were #VeryAsian and some even made or bought dumplings.

I’m #VeryAsian and listening to this viewer voicemail to my friend @MichelleLiTV makes me so angry.



And also hungry for dumplings.



So guess what I just pulled out of my freezer? https://t.co/E75tKP3clB pic.twitter.com/Oxl8CUzbcV — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) January 2, 2022

uh oh me being #VeryAsian caught on camera pic.twitter.com/xUrah95afX — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 2, 2022