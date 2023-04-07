Easter 2023: St. Louis region is celebrating with egg hunts, bunny photo-ops, brunch

ST. LOUIS — Looking for an Easter activity that will get you into the spirit of spring? From egg hunts to brunch to car shows, there are events for every age group this Easter in St. Louis.
- “Concours d’Elegence” car show – 11 a.m. Sunday in Forest Park. This year’s Easter automobile show is the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s 60th show.
- 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Park, Pine Lake Road in Collinsville, Illinois. This free egg hunt includes 40,000 Easter eggs, inflatables, carnival games, prizes and lunch. Click here to reserve a spot.
- Adult Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt – 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday at Eckert’s Belleville Farm. This glow-in-the-dark event is only for those 21 and older, and prizes include coupons, treats, adult beverages and gift certificates. Bring a flashlight and a basket. Tickets are required.
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Francis Park. Kids up to 9 can gather eggs filled with candy and prizes, and those 10 and older can search for gold eggs filled with four $25 prizes and other gift cards.
- Compton Heights Annual Easter Parade – 1-2 p.m. Sunday in Compton Heights. The parade begins at Grant Point and will go from Hawthorne to Russell to Longfellow and back to Grand Point. Children can participate in an egg hunt, and participation is free for Compton Heights Neighborhood Betterment Association members. Non-members must pay $5 per child. Register here.
- Easter Brunch at Cardinals Nation – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village. Enjoy made-to-order omelets, a carving station and more. Tickets, which include admission to the Cardinals Museum, are $50 for adults and $20 for kids ages 3 to 11. Make your reservation here.
- Easter Bunny at St. Clair Square – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday at 134 St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Visit the Easter Bunny Garden to get photos with the Easter Bunny. Reservations are recommended.
- Easter Egg Hunt – 11 a.m. Saturday at Pevely Park, 48 Main St. in Pevely, Missouri. Those up to 10 years old can get photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in the hunt to win prizes and candy. Savannah’s Coffee Corral will be there selling caffeinated drinks and Easter baked goods.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Berra Park – 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at Berra Park, 1825 Macklind Ave. in St. Louis. This egg hunt takes place each year on The Hill.
- Easter Egg Hunt at the City Museum – 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the City Museum, 750 North 16th St. in St. Louis. While you’re at the museum, visit the Easter Bunny.
- Easter Eggs and Kegs – 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Das Bevo, 4749 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. This annual adult event includes an egg hunt with odd prizes, cold beer and dinner. Tickets are available for $5.
- Eckert’s Annual Egg Hunt – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 South Green Mount Road in Belleville, Illinois. For $20, your child can participate in the annual hunt, visit the petting zoo, ride a tractor, plant a seed to take home, decorate a cookie, have their face painted, visit the duck pond and get a photo with the Easter Bunny.
- Gravois Park Easter Eggstravaganza – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gravois Park in St. Louis. The free event includes face painting, bubbles, health screenings, crafts, an egg hunt and photos with the East Bunny. The egg hunt starts at noon.
- Macklind Business District Annual Egg Crawl – Saturday in the Macklind Business District. During this trick-or-treat-style event, visit participating vendors for surprise-filled eggs. Click here for a list of participating businesses and their hours.
- Paws in the Park: Doggy Easter Egg Hunt – 11 a.m. Saturday at City Park in Edwardsville, Illinois. Easter hunts aren’t just for kids. This dog Easter egg hunt has thousands of eggs for your pup to sniff out and scoop up. Registration is $5 per dog in advance or $8 at the event. All proceeds will go to the Humane Society.
