Beer and Cocktail Garden opening at Tower Grove Park

Schlafly Beer and STL Barkeep are partnering for the Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden.

The seasonal pop-up bar will run on Fridays from April 7 through Oct. 27, located near the Ruins on the Pond Loop.

The first event will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Live music and drinks will be available for guests to enjoy.

The seasonal pop-up bar debuted in 2022 at Tower Grove Park with events on both Fridays and Saturdays. In 2021, Schlafly Beer also hosted "Pints in the Park" with live music, food and beer at the park throughout the summer.

