Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival coming back to Soulard Park

ST. LOUIS — After a two-year hiatus, the organization Hispanic Festival, Inc. is hosting the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival, bringing the festival back to Soulard Park Sept. 23-25.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to celebrate the festive weekend for the entire family.

One of the fair’s purposes is to celebrate the common heritage of Hispanic nations and the rise of the Hispanic population in the greater St. Louis area.

Board Member Elisa Bender shared, "For three days celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, St. Louis will be immersed in the rich and vibrant Hispanic arts and culture!”

The funds raised are used to fund scholarships distributed to college-bound students and underserved children.

Various features of this year’s festival include:

Live Latino Bands - National artists including salsa singer, Izis, La Enfermera de la Salsa (the Nurse of Salsa) and Sonora Dinamita band. Local bands including Tunay South American fusion band Tunay, Banda Aires del Sur Mexican band and Son de mi Tierra Colombian band will also be performing live.

Authentic Foods – Local “mom and pop” food vendors will prepare food from Mexico, Colombia, Honduras and more. Traditional foods include empanadas, tamales, tacos, arepas and pan dulce. Some local favorites including Havana Cuisine and Tango Argentina will also serving traditional dishes.

Folkloric Dancers – Carnaval de Tlaxcala brings traditional Mexican headdresses and dance. Local folkloric dancers from Mexico, Spain and Colombia will be performing throughout the weekend.

One Night in Colombia – On Friday, September 23, the Hispanic Festival will be celebrating all things Colombian including serving traditional Colombian drinks, Colombian music, live Colombian band, photo booth, Colombian Carnaval performance and the St. Louis Colombian Society will educate fairgoers on the Colombian arts and culture.

Hispanic Crafts – Craft vendors from Bolivia, Mexico and Ecuador will be selling clothing, blankets, jewelry and household goods.

Los Niños Kids Corner – Several activities will be available for kids including piñatas, Mexican paper flowers, Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead facepainting and other fun crafts and games.

Information booths - Several cultural organizations and businesses will acquaint the public with their programs and services.

When:

Friday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location:

Soulard Park, at 7th and Lafayette Ave. next to Soulard Farmers Market.