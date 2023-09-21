Guns N' Roses concert at Busch Stadium officially canceled

Guns N' Roses said the Sept. 9 concert had been postponed due to illness. It has now been canceled.

ST. LOUIS — Rock band Guns N' Roses will not be playing Busch Stadium this tour. The September 9 concert that was postponed was officially canceled.

Busch Stadium announced on its website the concert was canceled. Event organizers worked with Busch Stadium to find a new date for the postponed concert but were unable to find a date that worked for both.

"I am, as is the band, really bummed we're forced to cancel our show in St. Louis," said Axl Rose in an emailed news release. "The history, the memories, the return and to share that bond with our fans. It sucks!!"

People who had purchased tickets through the St. Louis Cardinals or cardinals.com would be refunded through the original payment method. That refund should happen within 10 business days.

People who used other ticket vendors need to contact those vendors to get refunds.

Earlier this month, singer Axl Rose tweeted after their concert in New York City apologizing to fans as he was a "little horse."

The tour was announced back in February 2023 and kicked off in June in Israel. The tour made stops through the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Riverport Riot

Guns N' Roses and St. Louis have a long history with each other.

The infamous "Riverport Riot" happened on July 2, 1991, when the band was playing at Riverport, now Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Frontman Axl Rose dove into the raucous crowd to stop a fan from taking a picture.

It wasn't until 26 years later in 2017 when the band returned to St. Louis and performed at The Dome at America's Center.