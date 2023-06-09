Take the Haunts of St. Louis bus tour this October

The ghostly bus tour includes lunch and stops at the Bellefontaine Cemetery and Lemp Mansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Historians and thrill seekers can take a ghostly trip through the Lou this October with the Haunts of St. Louis bus tour.

The guided tour, hosted by the city of St. Peters' Cultural Arts Centre, will include a stop at the historic 314-acre Bellefontaine Cemetery. The hallowed grounds are the final resting place of St. Louis legends William Clark, Adolphus Busch and the Lemp family, according to a release from city of St. Peters. Explore the site of over 87,000 graves and admire the architectural monuments with Classic Revival, Romanesque, Gothic and Egyptian Revival influences.

Then, the tour will stop by the Lemp Mansion for a ghost tour and lunch. On the menu is a house salad, chicken piccata, a vegetable, a potato, rolls with butter, a non-alcoholic drink and dessert.

A limited number of spots are available for the Oct. 9 tour.

Tickets start at $139 a person. Online registration closes on Sept. 25.