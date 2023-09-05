2023 fall events at the Saint Louis Zoo

Visit the Saint Louis Zoo for two can't-miss events of the season.

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for an exciting fall season at the Saint Louis Zoo.

The Zoo is hosting two events in October, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Zootoberfest

The fall fun kicks off with Zootoberfest 2023 for two weekends in October.

The fest starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. both weekends, starting Sept. 30 & Oct. 1, and ending the weekend of Oct. 7-8.

Families will be able to come out to the Zoo to enjoy all the Zoo has to offer with animals, exhibits and attractions during the cooler weather. There will be fun activities for kids as well as German-inspired foods like beer brats, Bavarian pretzels and turkey legs, along with apple cider, root beer and other soft drinks.

For adults 21 and older, beer trailers and local and craft beers will be offered. An exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounted refills will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Zoo visitors will also be able to enjoy live music from 12-3 p.m. each day of Zootoberfest. The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 30: Big Joe and the Bavarians

Oct. 1: Almost Famous

Oct. 7: Retro Boogie

Oct. 8: So Grand Polka Band

Admission is free.

Boo at the Zoo

The next event will have the whole family ready for Halloween and spooky season. Boo at the Zoo opens Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 29.

From 5-8:30 each night of the event, guests will be able to experience the Zoo all decked-out for Halloween with festive decorations, special food and drink menus, entertainers, all in a non-scary experience.

On Oct. 16, a special sensory-friendly night for neurodivergent visitors and guests with sensory sensitives. The sensory-friendly night will have a traditional Boo at the Zoo experience, with sensory maps and quiet areas included. Trained Zoo staff will also be on-site to assist anyone with sensory sensitivities.

Tickets are required for Boo at the Zoo. Children 2 and younger can attend free. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20. Parking will be free.

Ticket prices vary.

Oct. 13-15: $15 for non-Zoo members, $12 for Zoo members.

Oct. 16 (Sensory-friendly night): $10 for Zoo and non-Zoo members.

Oct. 17-19: $13 for non-Zoo members, $10 for Zoo members.

Oct. 20-29: $15 for non-Zoo members, $12 for Zoo members.