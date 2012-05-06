Laumeier Sculpture Park art fair scheduled for Mother's Day weekend

While organizers are not raising the admission price, they are asking patrons to be generous for food and beverage vendors and the renovation of a popular sculpture.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Laumeier Sculpture Park in south St. Louis County is holding its annual fundraising art fair on Mother’s Day weekend.

The Laumeier Air Fair takes place in Sunset Hills:

6-10 p.m. Friday, May 12.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

This weekend, artists and food and beverage vendors will canvass the hills of Laumeier Sculpture Park. One of the sculptures and the art fair's $10 adult admission price have been in place for years.

And one of them is getting a makeover. Officials could raise more money if they increased the $10 admission charge, but they choose not to. Laumeier Executive Director Lauren Ross said, instead, they’d like to encourage people to spend money on artwork and food and beverages, instead.

“I will say, this year, we are actually asking people to dig a little deeper and give a donation toward the renovation of The Way," Ross said.

The Way is what is commonly known as the large, red sculpture which was installed in 1980. That makes it 43 years old.

“We’re looking at the paint," Ross said, “the concrete base, all of the fasteners and hardware within the piece. We’re working with engineers.”

Ross said the artist, Alexander Liberman, is no longer living, but Laumeier officials are working with a consultant with Liberman's estate and an artwork conservation institute.

Laumeier is also trying a new fundraiser this year. They’ll be selling some raffle tickets at the art fair for glamping – that’s glamorous camping – inside the sculpture park.

“This experience we are raffling off is for up to eight people,” Ross said. “They will be able to sleep in tents overnight in the park. The experience also provides dinner and breakfast the next morning.”