Spindles of glass sprout at the Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS — From sand and silica, glass grows blooming over the garden.

"The pieces that you are seeing here have never been seen before," said Danielle Jacobs, manager of Visitor Services for Missouri Botanical Garden.

For the first time since 2006, the garden has partnered with Chihuly for a spectacular display called Chihuly in the Garden.

The glass Chihuly art wasn't just placed in the garden -- each piece is placed with purpose. Working in concert with Chihuly, Missouri Botanical Garden horticulturists are growing a symphony of nature-scapes to amplify the delicate art.

The balance of artist and horticulturist shines through with the installation "Summer Sun." Vibrant reds, oranges and hints of yellow mingle instinctively with lava rock, coral stems and copper leaves... all hinting of heat.

In the shade, "Neodymium Reeds on Logs" greets the eyes with a soft, yet sharp purple... stems growing under the protection of the canopy above.

"My favorite is actually the lime icicle," Jacobs said. "it is absolutely breathtaking, it's magnificent."

The soaring "Vivid Lime Icicle Tower" greets guests right out of the visitor's center. Its green spikes are stunning in the day and Jacobs said it's a spectacle at night, "These pieces are going to be lit beautifully through the evening, completely transforms the garden."

To see the glass in a new light, the doors will open for Chihuly Nights on many summer nights.