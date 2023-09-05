4 St. Louis spots make USA Today's list of top budget eats in the country

Four St. Louis restaurants made USA Today's list of top budget eats in the U.S., including two in the top 10.

ST. LOUIS — If you are looking for a cheap place to grab some food, you are in the right city.

Four St. Louis restaurants made USA Today's list of top budget eats in the U.S., including two in the top 10. The rankings were based on Google reviews for restaurants in the single dollar sign category on Google's cost scale. The restaurants had to have a minimum of 200 reviews, and all types of restaurants were considered.

Cracking the list from St. Louis were local favorites Teatopia, Blues City Deli, Balkan Treat Box and Eovaldi's Deli. This is where each of the St. Louis spots ranked on the list:

Teatopia - No. 3

Teatopia, located at 2606 Cherokee St., was one of five restaurants in the rankings with a perfect five-star rating on Google. With 350 perfect ratings on Google, Teatopia was only behind Tacos 19 in Miami and Mickey's Subs in Tampa.

Teatopia offers casual cafe eats, smoothies and, of course, an extensive tea menu.

For hours and the full menu, visit the Teatopia website.

Blues City Deli - No. 6

Blues City Deli is no stranger to rave reviews. The deli has an average rating of 4.9 stars on more than 2,200 ratings, the highest rating of any restaurant on the list without a perfect score.

Just last month, Blues City Deli took the top spot on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in the Midwest. Each day, a line of customers stretches out the door of the Benton Park shop for sandwiches made using high-quality ingredients and from-scratch sauces, condiments and house-smoked pastrami, the review from Yelp said.

For hours and the full menu, visit the Blues City Deli website.

Balkan Treat Box - No. 13

With 926 Google reviews and an average score of 4.9 stars, Balkan Treat Box just missed the top 10 on USA Today's list. Balkan Treat Box’s brick-and-mortar restaurant, at 8103 Big Bend Blvd., opened in 2019.

The menu, created by James Beard Award Semifinalist Loryn Nalic, features delicious foods inspired by Bosnia and Turkey. Everything is made to order and the bread is made from scratch every day.

For hours and the full menu, visit the Balkan Treat Box website.

Eovaldi's Deli - No. 44

The final St. Louis restaurant to make the top 100 is Eovaldi's Deli. The classic lunch spot located on The Hill serves up pizza, pasta and sandwiches for affordable prices.

The tasty, affordable eats have garnered 390 reviews on Google with an average score of 4.9 stars.