Mark your calendars! Schlafly Beer festivals returning in fall

The craft brewer is ushering in fall with HOP in the City, Art Outside and the Full Moon Festival

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer has released its full lineup of festivals for the fall, and the original, independent St. Louis craft brewery calls it the biggest season yet.

Schlafly's popular art festival, Art Outside, is on the calendar again, rescheduled for Oct. 1-3. HOP in the City and Full Moon Festival are also returning.

“Art Outside, HOP in the City and Full Moon Festival are highly anticipated events at our brewpub locations across St. Louis,” says CEO of Schlafly Beer Fran Caradonna. “Celebrating our community over great beer is at the heart of what we do, so we could not be more excited to welcome guests back to the brewpubs for their favorite beer-centric festivals.”

Here's the rundown. See more details on Schlafly’s Fall 2021 Festival calendar:

HOP in the City: Saturday, Sept. 18

Schlafly’s HOP in the City 2021, the brewer says, will be slightly different from year’s past at the historic Schlafly Tap Room. Schlafly brewers will release a specialty beer just for the festival, with unique variants of that beer for purchase. It will be a day of live, local music, festival fare and brewers showcasing new creations. Schlafly Tap Room: 2100 Locust St., St. Louis

Art Outside: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3

Art from more than 60 local artists will showcase work in ceramics, digital, fiber and textiles, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking and wood. Festival times will be 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, and beer and food are available for purchase on-site Schlafly Bottleworks: 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood

Full Moon Festival: Saturday, Nov. 6

Schlafly Full Moon Festival offers an evening full of food, beer and live music, with bonfires across Schlafly Bottleworks and a pig roast. The popular chili cookoff with local chefs competing for the best creation is TBD based on COVID-19 policy this fall. Open free to the public; beer and food for purchase. Schlafly Bottleworks: 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood