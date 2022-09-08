Annual St. Louis Art Fair kicks off this weekend for the 29th year in Clayton

Get ready to celebrate at this year’s St. Louis Art Fair kicking off Friday in Clayton. The event starts at 5 p.m.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Mark your calendar! The Centene Charitable Foundation (SLAF) is presenting the St. Louis Art Fair’s 29th year in Clayton Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event is also being produced by Cultural Festivals, a non-profit organization located in Parkway Tower.

“The St. Louis Art Fair is a nationally juried fine art and fine craft show consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top fine arts fairs,” according to a media alert.

This three-day free celebration of art attracts thousands of art enthusiasts from across the region to a space filled with beautiful art from 182 artists.

You can plan on enjoying live music, local restaurant food samplings, children’s activities and more. There will be three performance stages for live music:

The main stage will feature indie rock, jazz, funk, and blues entertainment. The performer line-up includes artists like The Burney Sisters, Retro Boogie and many more.

The performing stage will feature DJs, yoga, and include the St. Louis Stay Stitchers Artists Collective. This aspect of the event is supported by the William T. Kemper Foundation.

The independent artist stage will showcase local talent such as comedians.

For information on the full schedule click here.

For details on how to get around the event and find where drinks, food, and restrooms are click here.

Food:

Steve’s Hot Dog’s

The Capital Grille

Clementine’s Naugthy and Nice Creamery

Sedara Sweets and Ice Cream

Pappy’s

Hacienda

Also, kids can enjoy the Create Castle area where there will be hands-on activities for them to learn about the arts and get encouraged to explore their creativity.

The event will also have interactive artistic experiences including custom-led tours to help you meet artists. Not to mention, event planners added huge floral installations and chalk art creations this year.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.