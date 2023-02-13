Evolution Festival lineup features Ice Cube, others to perform in St. Louis’ Forest Park

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and pre-sale tickets will be available on Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — There's a new music festival coming to the St. Louis area this summer.

Contemporary Presentation and The Just Listen Company announced Monday morning the Evolution Festival will kick off in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood this August.

According to a media release, Forest Park, the City of St. Louis, Forest Park Forever and these two co-executive producers of the festival will host “the immersive, two-day Evolution Festival in Forest Park at Langenberg Field and The Boathouse, conveniently located between The Muny and The Dwight Davis Tennis Center.”

Forest Park Forever is a non-profit conservancy that works to restore, maintain, and sustain one of “America’s great urban public parks.”

“With the tagline of ‘This is our town. This is our time. This is our Evolution!’ the festival will offer guests an elevated festival experience that will unfold in an unforgettable weekend with the best in live music, a spotlight on bourbon and unique barbeque creations,” according to the release.

The full lineup spotlights:

2023 Grammy-award winner Brandi Carlile

2023 Grammy-award nominee The Black Keys

The Black Crowes

Brittany Howard

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Ice Cube

Morgan Wade

Cautious Clay

Michigander

Modern English

Nikki Lane

The Sugarhill Gang

The Nude Party

Smidley

Carriers

The Knuckles

Yard Eagles

Punk Landy Apple

Food will be offered from local barbeque favorites such as Sugar Fire Smoke House, Pappy’s SmokeHouse, Beast Craft BBQ, Gobble Stop SmokeHouse, Heavy Smoke BBQ, and Treaux’s Cajun BBQ.

Drinks will also be available from local bourbon brands such as Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, Blood Oath, Yellowstone, and Withered Oak.

Contemporary Presentations is the sister company of St. Louis-based Contemporary Productions owned by Steve Schankman. The Just Listen Company is a boutique, live entertainment management and consulting firm led by Joe Litvag.

According to a media release, Schankman and Litvag came together to create a modern event to celebrate the soul of St. Louis in a “forward-thinking way.”

“St. Louis is home. My partner Joe and I are both born and raised here, and we’ve both always worked hard to create unforgettable live entertainment experiences here for our hometown community,” Schankman said. “We both agreed that there is something missing here, an event that will welcome everyone from our great city to come together to celebrate our diversity, inclusion, and to offer a renewed focus on our musical culture and the arts.”

Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever, said a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Forest Park Forever.

Also, the festival will also work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its Music Gives campaign to raise money and bring awareness to childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and pre-sale tickets will be available on Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Weekend general admission ticket prices start at $99.50 plus ticket fees, according to the release. The festival will also feature three levels of Weekend VIP ticket experiences starting at $199.50 plus ticket fees.

The festival line-up will take the stage over a two-day period on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 at Forest Park located at 5595 Grand Drive.

