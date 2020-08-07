Short film with St. Louis ties ‘Hair Love’ to become TV series

It's being turned into a TV series on HBO Max

ST. LOUIS — An Oscar-winning animated short film with ties to St. Louis will soon become a TV series.

‘Hair Love’ was created by Matthew Cherry. “Hair Love” was written and directed by former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry. The seven-minute film is centered around the relationship between an African American father and his daughter and her hair.

The film broke Kickstarter records and was picked up by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony Pictures Animation searched for additional funding to complete production when it found Lion Forge Animation, which is based in St. Louis.

The short film won at the Academy Awards back in February.

Fast forward to July and Cherry’s short film is being turned into a TV series on HBO Max. It’ll be called ‘Young Love.’

According to the Today Show, it’ll be 12 episodes.