Lizzo coming to make St. Louis 'special' with tour

ST. LOUIS — All the “Rumors” are certainly true! Grammy-award-winning artist Lizzo will hit the Enterprise Center stage when she brings her tour to St. Louis on April 25, 2023.

Her "Special 2our" shares the name of her fourth studio album, "Special," which was released in July. The album features hit songs "About Damn Time," "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," and "Grrrls."

Rapper Latto, known for her single "Big Energy," will open for the “Truth Hurts” vocalist for the tour.

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

If you can’t make the concert, the pair will bring the tour to 16 other cities as part of the tour's second leg:

April 21 - Knoxville, Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena.

April 22 - Lexington - Rupp Arena.

April 26 - Memphis - FedEx Forum.

May 04 - Montreal - Bell Centre.

May 06 - Hartford - XL Center.

May 09 - Baltimore - CFG Bank Arena.

May 10 - Raleigh - PNC Arena.

May 12 - Cleveland - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

May 13 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena.

May 16 - Milwaukee - Fiserv Forum.

May 17 - Chicago - United Center.

May 19 - Omaha - CHI Health Center.

May 20 - Tulsa - BOK Center.

May 24 - Phoenix - Footprint Center.

May 25 - San Diego - Viejas Arena.

June 02 - Palm Desert, California - Acrisure Arena.