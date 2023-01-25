Mardi Gras Morpho: Butterfly House to reopen with indoor, carnival season fun amid cooler temps

The cold can't stop the Butterfly House from letting the good times roll! You'll soon find Mardi Gras masks, beads and butterflies indoors amid cooler temps.

ST. LOUIS - The cold can't stop the Butterfly House from 'letting the good times roll' this carnival season!

'Morpho Mardi Gras' will kickoff the garden's grand re-opening on January 30th after a month full of maintenance and upkeep.

Guests can submerge their senses with views of beautiful butterflies fluttering throughout the over 150 tropical plants and the sweet sound of jazz music to get in the spirit. Amid a season of bundling up, Butterfly House is offering a warm way to explore, all while learning something new.

Magical memories are waiting to be made amid the Mardi Gras masks, beads and blue Morpho Butterflies.

Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the Butterfly House over the summer to uncover even more events and experiences that the garden has to offer. During her first tour of the garden, she was able to catch and release a butterfly. This is just one of the extra special experiences that guests can opt in for when purchasing tickets and packages.

If hands-on activities with most beautiful bug isn't a big enough accomplishment to check off the bucket list, there is plenty more where that came from.