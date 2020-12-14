The Muny announces 2021 performance dates

It looks like we'll be meeting at the Muny once again next year

ST. LOUIS — The show must go on — and it will in 2021.

On Monday, The Muny announced new dates for its 103rd season, which will return to Forest Park.

After suspending its regular 2020 season for the first time in 102 years of operation due to the coronavirus, the seven shows originally scheduled for this year will now take place next summer. The season is set to open July 5 and close Sept. 5.

Here's the schedule:

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: July 5–11

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins: July 14–22

Smokey Joe’s Cafe: July 25–31

The Sound of Music: Aug. 3–9

Sweeney Todd: Aug. 12 – 18

On Your Feet!: Aug. 21–27

Chicago: Aug. 30–Sept. 5

"The thought of having our Muny family and audience together again next summer makes my heart soar," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson in a news release. "The passion, energy and talent that so many put into a Muny show will be through the non-existent roof next summer. Let's do it."

The Muny said it will continue to evaluate every aspect of its operation with health officials.

"With ongoing consideration for available information and guidance regarding the anticipated global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Muny staff are preparing for a delayed start of the 103rd season in July," the organization said.

New subscriptions will go on sale March 22 and single tickets go on sale June 1. The Muny will contact current season ticket holders in January with more information on their options and next steps.

Last week the Muny announced its upcoming four-part video series Muny Holiday Magic.

The Muny will be releasing a new video every day from Dec. 21-24. On Christmas Day, a compilation of all four shows will air as a package.