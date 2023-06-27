Diana Ross is coming to St. Louis this September

The legendary Motown singer is "Coming Out" to the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Here's how to get your tickets.

ST. LOUIS — Diana Ross is bringing the "Music Legacy Tour 2023" to St. Louis. The legendary singer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Ross rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of the groundbreaking Motown girl group The Supremes, according to Biography.com. In 1969, she left the group to launch her solo career, which included timeless hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I Will Survive" and "I'm Coming Out." She also ventured into film, starring in "Lady Sings the Blues" in 1972, "Mahogany" in 1975 and "The Wiz" in 1978.

The Tony, Golden Globe and American Music award-winning singer has had an immense impact on music, helping shape Motown, soul, disco and R&B. A testament to her talent, Ross received two-lifetime achievement awards from the Recording Academy, honoring both her solo career and time with The Supremes.

Tickets for Ross' St. Louis show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices range from $76 to $251, and $1 from each ticket will go to charity.

Order tickets by calling 314-534-1111 or visiting metrotix.com.

