Lil Baby announces ‘It’s Only Us Tour,’ GloRilla, among rap artists coming to St. Louis in August

ST. LOUIS — Rapper Lil Baby is slated to hit the stage August 17 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the “It’s Only Us Tour!”

The concert also will feature Gloria Hallelujah Woods or GloRilla, The Kid Laroi, Gloss Up and Rylo Rodriguez.

According to National Today, Atlanta-native Dominique Armani Jones or Lil Baby is a well-known rapper and music entertainer who garnered success after the release of his “Perfect Timing” mixtape six years ago. Two more mixtapes followed which granted Lil Baby the top fourth and second slot on the United States Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Lil Baby holds 13 top 10 hits and a total of 133 songs over the span of his career. Lil Baby’s top Billboard hits include “Wants and Needs,” “Drip Too Hard,” and “For the Night.”

According to Ticketmaster, presale tickets begin April 11 at 10 a.m., which include VIP packages, platinum, preferred seating, and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Ticketmaster advises concert-goers to visit their site 10 minutes earlier to purchase tickets and complete the following steps to prepare before the presale starts:

Sign into your Ticketmaster account beforehand to expedite your purchase.

Check your payment method to sail through checkout.

Refresh yourself on important details such as ticket limits before the sale begins.

To view a seating chart and venue map, click here.

Doors open on Thursday, August 17 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

