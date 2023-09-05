St. Louis singer Neil Salsich is eliminated from 'The Voice'

Salsich delivered a passionate performance of "Have a Little Faith In Me" on Monday night but was unsuccessful in winning over coach Kelly Clarkson.

ST. LOUIS — Neil Salsich will not move onto live shows on NBC's "The Voice." The St. Louis native took the singing competition's stage Monday night for a passionate performance of John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith In Me" but was ultimately unsuccessful in winning over his coach, Kelly Clarkson.

During the season's premiere episode, Salsich's blind audition earned him a four-chair turn from coaches Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and Clarkson. For his coach, Salsich chose Shelton, who had used his only block of the season to prevent Clarkson from claiming the singer for her own team.

"All of the work I've done in St. Louis over the last decade really has led right up to that blind audition," Salsich said during an interview on Show Me St. Louis. "You know, 'cause all of the songs that I've sung and all of the music that I've played just came out in that two minutes."

Salsich remained on Team Blake until losing his Knockouts battle against fellow team member Grace West on April 24. But Clarkson stole Salsich for her team that night, allowing him a chance to perform in the Playoffs.

WATCH: Neil Salsich sings John Hiatt's 'Have a Little Faith In Me' on NBC's 'The Voice'

Although Salsich was one of three contestants eliminated from Team Kelly on Monday night, his performance earned a standing ovation from three of the four coaches.

Salsich's elimination isn't the end for his musical journey. You can still hear him sing in St. Louis with his group The Mighty Pines.

Watch more of "The Voice" at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC. You can also stream episodes the next day on Peacock.