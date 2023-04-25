St. Louis singer survives Knockouts, joins Team Kelly on 'The Voice'

Although Neil Salsich lost to his Knockouts challenger, he impressed Coach Kelly Clarkson enough to get a second chance.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Neil Salsich will sing for another week on NBC's "The Voice" after surviving his Knockouts battle Monday night.

Salsich, who earned a four-chair turn from coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan during his blind audition, performed a smooth cover of The Doobie Brothers' "Takin' it to the Street" during Monday's episode. He faced off against fellow Team Blake member Grace West, who chose to sing Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again."

"Neil looks like he's having his own private party when he's performing," Shelton said after watching his performance. "It's fun to see."

While Horan said he thought West should move on to the Playoffs, Chance and Clarkson stuck with Salsich, saying they loved his voice and stage presence.

Ultimately, Shelton chose West as the winner of the Knockouts battle.

Shelton claimed 34-year-old Salsich for his team during the season 23 premiere after using his only "block" of the season against Clarkson. But Clarkson finally got her revenge when she stole Salsich for her team Monday night.

"I'm excited to work with Neil," Clarkson said on the show. "I think he is sneakily one of the best singers in the competition."

