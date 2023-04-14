The Eagle's Don Felder joins El Monstero for summer concert

The St. Louis-based Pink Floyd tribute band will play alongside rock 'n' roll legend Don Felder this July at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Don Felder, rock 'n' roll legend and former lead guitarist for The Eagles, will join El Monstero on stage this July at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Editor's note: The above video aired in July 2022.

A Pink Floyd tribute band, El Monstero announced the summer concert on Friday. The band began covering Pink Floyd's music back in 1999.

The group, which focuses on the music from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Roger Waters era, is made up of 11 musicians and singers who are native to St. Louis. Together, they are known for delivering an incredible audio-visual experience with pyrotechnics, giant theatrical props, technology and fireworks.

"The entire band is thrilled to share the stage with a legend like Don Felder,” El Monstero bassist Kevin Gagnepain said in a statement. “We have an amazing night in store for the fans as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon. Expect the unexpected!”

Tickets for the Saturday, July 8 concert went on sale Friday. They're available online and in person Fridays at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. For the first week that tickets are available, lawn and select reserved seats will be available for just $19.95 plus fees.