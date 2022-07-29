Taking a trip to The Saint Louis Zoo? Here's everything you need to know.

If you want to visit The Zoo this summer, there are some things you should know.

ST. LOUIS — Going to the Saint Louis Zoo this summer? Here’s everything you need to know from parking to food and zoo events.

The Saint Louis Zoo is one of the only zoos in the U.S. that is free to attend, and after a two years of needing a reservation to attend The Zoo because of COVID-19, you no longer need a reservation this summer.

Zoo hours:

The Zoo is open seven days a week all-year round.

Until August 14, The Zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

From August 15 until September 2, The Zoo will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

August 18, The Zoo will be closing at 4 p.m.

August 24, The Zoo will be closing at 4:30 for Jammin' at the Zoo, a ticketed event.

Labor Day Weekend, The Zoo will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How to get to The Zoo and where to park:

There are several different entrance points to the Saint Louis Zoo. You can enter through most major highways in the St. Louis region as well as through Forest Park and the MetroLink and MetroBus systems.

The Zoo has two differnet parking lots for guests, one located at the north Entrance of The Zoo and one located at the south entrance of The Zoo.

Cost of Parking:

Cars: $15

Oversized vehicles under 24 feet: $30 (south lot only)

Cash and credit card payments are accepted for parking.

From Interstate 44:

The Zoo recommends taking the Hampton Avenue exit on I-44 to get to the Zoo. Here's how from east and westbound.

If traveling on I-44 eastbound, take exit 286 onto Hampton Avenue and turn left. Continue straight on Hampton Avenue until you reach a roundabout at Wells Drive.

If traveling on I-44 westbound, take exit 286 onto Hampton Avenue and turn right. Continue straight on Hampton Ave. until you reach a roundabout at Wells Drive.

To get to the South Zoo entrance:

Take the third roundabout exit onto Wells Drive and continue straight to get to the South parking lot for The Zoo.

To get to the North Zoo entrance:

Continue straight through the roundabout onto Concourse Drive until you reach a second roundabout at Concourse and Washington Drives. Turn left onto Washington Drive and turn left on Government Drive. Continue straight until you reach the north parking lot.

From Interstate 64/ U.S. 40:

If traveling on I-64 eastbound, take exit 34B onto Hampton Avenue and turn left onto Hampton Ave. Continue straight on Hampton Ave. until you reach a roundabout at the intersection of Hampton and Wells Drive.

If traveling on I-64 westbound, take exit 34B onto Hampton Avenue and keep right to continue onto Hampton Avenue. Continue straight on Hampton Ave. until you reach a roundabout at the intersection of Hampton and Wells Drive.

To get to the South Zoo entrance:

Take the third roundabout exit onto Wells Drive and Continue straight to get to the South parking lot for The Zoo

To get to the North Zoo entrance:

Continue straight through the roundabout onto Concourse Drive until you reach a second roundabout at Concourse and Washington Drives. Turn left onto Washington Drive and then turn left on Government Drive. Continue straight until you reach the north parking lot.

From Forest Park:

There are nine different entrances to Forest Park. Check out the Interactive digital map to see the entrances and map your way to the Zoo.

From Interstate 270 North:

If coming from the north or northwest, The Zoo says to take Interstate 70 or Interstate 270 to Interstate 170 south and merge onto I-64 eastbound.

Then follow the directions listed above from eastbound I-64 to get to the north or south entrances of The Zoo.

From MetroLink and MetroBus:

MetroLink to the Zoo's north entrance:

The Zoo website recommends taking the Metrolink to the Forest Park/DeBaliviere station, then take MetroBus route 90 Hampton south or Forest Park Trolley. Both the bus route and the trolley stop within a short walking distance of The Zoo's north entrance.

For MetroBus, take route 90 at Hampton to the northern entrance of The Zoo.

For alternate routes to The Zoo from the above routes and additional information, visit the Saint Louis Zoo's parking page.

Summer Zoo events and attractions:

The Zoo has a number of events happening this summer. There are also attractions you can visit all summer long. Check out each of them below!

Dinoroarus: open daily through Oct. 31. Children two and younger are free to attend. Cost is $5.95 per person for people two and older. Tickets have to be bought at The Zoo and cannot be purchased prior to visiting. Dinoroarus has several engaging activities for children, including a 12-feet-tall t-rex, a life-size triceratops and a Dino Dig! Learn more here.

On these dates, the Zoo will offer animal enrichment activities:

July 30 - Takin in Red Rocks.

- Takin in Red Rocks. August 6 - Giant tortoises in the outdoor tortoise habitat.

- Giant tortoises in the outdoor tortoise habitat. August 13- Tarantula in the Bayer Insectarium.

Jungle Boogie: Fridays until Aug. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m.. Enjoy free, live music at the outdoor stage in the center of the Zoo. Food and drinks will be available.

Jammin' at the Zoo: 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 24. Tickets: $45 per person (non-Zoo members), $35 per person (Zoo members only).

*Must be 21 or older to attend.

An event with great music, beer and wine tastings, offered by The Zoo young Professionals.

Everyday Zoo attractions:

Children ages 2 and under can attend the below attractions for free.

Zooline Railroad: $7.95 per person. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Stingrays at Caribbean Cove: $3.95 per person. Open during Zoo hours Sunday to Saturday.

Conservation Carousel: $2.95 per person. Open during Zoo hours Sunday to Saturday.

4D Theater: $4.95 per person (non-Zoo members), $3.95 per person (Zoo members only). Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Other Zoo opportunities:

See Zoo dining options here.

Find a list of Frequently Asked Questions here.

Learn more about Zoo memberships here.

Learn more about Adventure Pass here.