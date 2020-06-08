VintageKSDK: Pro golfer gives unforgettable demonstration

The cameras were rolling when one of the best in the game had a bad moment.

ST. LOUIS — He's one of two golfers with ties to St. Louis to win the U.S. Open.

And the cameras were rolling when golf pro Ed Furgol gave an unforgettable demonstration 65 years ago this summer.

On this week’s #VintageKSDK, we go deep into the video vault where even the best in the game can apparently have a bad moment every now and then.

Summer 1955, and golfer Ed Furgol, the pro at Westwood Country Club, is warming up a crowd.

He'd become a golf superstar a year earlier when he won the U.S. Open in 1954. But things didn't quite go as planned at this event for local fans of the game.

The moment took place at the corner of Clayton and Bemiston in Richmond Heights where Furgol was opening his new restaurant called "Sportsman's Inn" and accepting an award.

In a coat and tie, as the crowd looked on, Furgol showed off the swing that would help him win six times on the PGA Tour.

Except on this day, with the cameras rolling, the ball wouldn't land quite as planned.

Yep, Furgol didn't just miss, he put the golf ball through a window.

He'd go on to play in the Masters, The PGA Championship and on a Ryder Cup team. But Ed Furgol didn't let this moment get him down. He smiled for the cameras even when an important shot didn't go quite as planned.

Can you name the other St. Louisan to win the U.S. Open?

It was Hale Irwin.

He did it three times!

In 1974, 1979 and 1990.

