Virtual reality experience opening early November at City Foundry STL

Sandbox VR is an immersive gaming experience that combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics, immersing you right into the game.

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL will open a new entertainment experience in early November for guests to enjoy.

Sandbox VR is set to open on Nov. 4 at City Foundry STL in Midtown for guests to experience a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience.

Sandbox VR is an immersive gaming experience that combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics, immersing you right into the game.

"Opening in St. Louis and inside City Foundry STL is extremely exciting,” said Steven Zhao, founder of Sandbox VR. “This creative complex is bustling with activities and energy and draws visitors from all over the area. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our world-class VR experience to the community.”

The location in City Foundry STL will feature four private rooms for gameplay. Each room will have guests of up to six players who share the same experience and virtual world, relying on each other in the socially designed games.

Players will be equipped with a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles in the room. All the equipment allows players to see and physically interact with other players and the virtual reality they are in.

Groups can participate six immersive experiences at City Foundry STL:

Deadwood Valley: The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

Deadwood Mansion: Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

Curse of Davy Jones: Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

Amber Sky 2088: Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

Star Trek: Discovery: Built-in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

UFL: Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

Guests can begin booking their experience now. Those who book their experience at the new SandBox VR location by Nov. 3 will pay $39 per person, a 30% exclusive pre-opening savings.

Those who book before Nov. 3 will also be automatically entered to win free Sandbox VR visits for a year.

Keep up-to-date on the latest information about Sandbox VR at City Foundry here.