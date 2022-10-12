Alamo Drafthouse opening at City Foundry STL in November

The new theater is the first St. Louis location for the Austin-based cinema-eatery and joins its current 37 locations.

ST. LOUIS — A new and unique movie-going experience is opening up this November at City Foundry STL.

Alamo Drafthouse and City Foundry STL announce Wednesday that Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry will open in November.

The Alamo Drafthouse combines food and drinks with the movie-going experience all in one place. It also introduces unique programming and high-profile special events.

The new theater is the first St. Louis location for the Austin-based cinema-eatery and joins its current 37 locations.

“When we sought out tenants for City Foundry STL, we focused on both local and new-to-the-market experiences. Alamo Drafthouse was one of the first tenants that we announced to be a part of our community, and we’re thrilled to introduce St. Louis to the new and unique movie-going experience this November,” said Will Smith, managing director at New + Found, the team behind City Foundry. “We’ve welcomed visitors to City Foundry STL to eat at the Food Hall at City Foundry STL, shop our local retailers, and attend our events in our first year. The addition of Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry enhances the experience for families, groups, and those seeking new entertainment options within the St. Louis area.”

Every location has a theme, according to the press release, and the City Foundry will take on the theme of absurdist comedy.

The 45,000-square-foot location will offer 10 screens and 930 luxury recliner seats. Every auditorium will have top-of-the-line digital 4K projection and surround sound systems.

“We’ve had our eye on St. Louis for quite some time, and when we announced we were coming to the area, St. Louisans were thrilled to hear the news,” said Jennifer Johnmeyer, communications director of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “We’ve taken special consideration to incorporate aspects of City Foundry STL into the design of the theater, including a large sculpture made with parts of the historic foundry that will sit inside our lobby. There is such a sense of community at City Foundry STL, and we cannot wait to be a part of it.”

The City Foundry STL location will also include the Big Show, a Premium Large Format curved screen measuring at least 66 feet wide. It also is equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, recliner chairs and additional legroom for the optimal viewing experience, according to the press release.

While the location will feature new movies including the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water", the cinema is committed to preserving movies on film. They will have a 35mm projector installed allowing original screenings of both classic and contemporary movies, according to the press release.

The Alamo Drafthouse will also feature specialty cocktails and include local breweries, wine and spirits. The menu will also include burgers, pizzas, salads, snacks and desserts including St. Louis favorites gooey butter cake and toasted ravioli.