Feb. 15 is Singles Awareness Day. Here are 5 solo date ideas in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — We all know what Valentine's Day celebrates, but did you know there was a national holiday to celebrate being single?

Singles Awareness Day, also known as S.A.D, is Feb. 15, but it's not a sad holiday!

Singles Awareness Day began in 2001 when a man named Dustin Barnes decided to celebrate being single with his friends, according to nationaltoday.com. Singles Awareness Day was officially copyrighted by Barnes in 2005.

To celebrate being single, we put together a list of five types of things you can do on a day by yourself in the St. Louis area.

1. Activities

There are dozens of places to visit in St. Louis for fun. Here are a few of our favorites.

Alamo Drafthouse St. Louis: One of the hottest new attractions in Midtown, Alamo Drafthouse is a great place to take yourself to see the newest film to hit theaters. Food and drinks are brought to your seat by a server during your movie. Click here to learn more.

City Foundry STL: City Foundry is constantly opening new shops and experiences. It's a great place to meet up with friends or to go to alone. The Food Hall is a great place to explore new food options and to get things ala-carte. Click here to learn more.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre: Who doesn't love a show? The Fabulous Fox is a great place to treat yourself to some alone time. Catch your favorite Broadway show that's playing, or see what else is on the lineup for the theatre. Click here to learn more.

Missouri Botanical Garden: The Missouri Botanical Garden is a spectacular place to check out in the spring or summer. With gorgeous grounds filled with all the botanicas you could imagine, it's easy to get lost in all the beauty. Click here to learn more.

Museums in St. Louis: St. Louis is known for its beautiful museums, and there are so many of them. We picked two you should definitely check out.

Visit Missouri History Museum to see the latest exhibits or brush up on the Show Me State's history. Click here to learn more.

to see the latest exhibits or brush up on the Show Me State's history. Click here to learn more. Are you an art admirer? Pop by the Saint Louis Art Museum on a day off, and see the seasonal exhibits on show. Click here to learn more.

Saint Louis Zoo: Spend an afternoon at the Saint Louis Zoo! One of the best-known attractions in St. Louis, the zoo is a great place to spend a sunny afternoon. Click here to learn more.

2. Nature

St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County have some of the most beautiful parks and places to go on a walk, run, hike or just a stroll to spend some time outside. Here are a few of our favorites.

3. Farmers Markets

There's nothing like strolling through a farmers market on a Saturday morning. Thankfully, if you live anywhere near the St. Louis area, you have dozens to choose from when you're feeling like exploring the locally made goods that farmers markets have to offer.

Click here to check out our guide to many of the farmers markets in the St. Louis area.

4. Food

Probably the easiest way to celebrate being single is to go out to eat alone. It's a great opportunity to just enjoy some quiet time for reflection or to treat yourself to a meal you usually wouldn't go for alone. Here are a couple of our favorite solo date places to grab a bite.

Bowood by Niche: Bowood serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a great atmosphere with a neighborhood vibe. Click here to learn more.

Fiddlehead Fern Café: Inspired by the Missouri Botanical Garden, this café is a lovely location for a solo brunch or lunch date. Click here to learn more.

UKRAFT: Love smoothies, wraps and sandwiches? UKRAFT is the place for you. Click here to learn more.

The Barn: Stop by The Barn in Crestwood for breakfast, brunch or lunch. The Barn is located on the historic grounds of the Thomas Sappington House. Click here to learn more.

5. Shopping

Shopping is such a fun way to spend a day, and what better way to do it than by supporting local? Many towns in the St. Louis area have spots with local shops and restaurants.

A few of our favorites to check out are:

There are so many ways to celebrate singleness beyond this list, but it's a start for some inspiration. And remember, if none of these ideas are your cup of tea, Valentine's Day flowers and candy are always discounted Feb. 15 and that's always a great way to celebrate being single, inspired by the creator of Singles Awareness Day, Dustin Barnes, according to nationaltoday.com.