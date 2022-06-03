Guide: St. Louis area farmers' markets

From Saturday morning trips to the market to weekday night markets, there's one for everyone.

ST. LOUIS — Farmers market season is here and that means an abundance of fresh, local produce. Makers will flood area parks on the weekends and some during the week.

Ask just about any St. Louisan and they probably have a go-to farmers' market. From Soulard to Tower Grove and smaller neighborhood markets in-between, here is a list to help get you started this farmers' market season, or if you want to explore other options in the St. Louis area.

In Jefferson County, the Arnold Farmers' Market has more than 50 vendors, according to market officials. The 2022 season runs from May through mid-October. You'll find meat, produce, handmade items and more for sale.

Where: Arnold City Park - 2400 Bradley Beach Road

When: 8 a.m. - noon every Saturday

The Arnold Farmers' Market also hosts winter markets, including a Christmas market closer to the holidays.

To learn more about the Arnold Farmers' Market, click here.

If you’re driving through the heart of Kirkwood on a weekend morning in the summer, chances are the abundance of flowers and fresh produce will catch your eye. The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market was started in 1976, according to Downtown Kirkwood’s website.

When: April 2 – Oct. 1

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 150 East Argonne Drive

The market also features a pumpkin patch in October and a Christmas Market around the holidays.

For more information about the Kirkwood Farmers' Market, click here.

For an even more neighborhood vibe check out Macklind Market in south city's Princeton Heights neighborhood. The market is every second Saturday of the month through November.

Where: 5000 block of Macklind Avenue (in the front and back of the building)

When: Second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Macklind Market, click here.

While you might associate farmers’ markets with spring and summer, the historic Soulard Farmers’ Market runs year-round. A variety of vendors can be found in Grand Hall selling fresh produce, meat, cheese, flowers and more, according to the market's website.

When: Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 730 Carrol Street in Grand Hall

For more information on vendors, click here.

Across the Missouri River you'll find the St. Charles Farmers' Market. Just off Main Street, the St. Charles Farmers' Market operates out of the parking lot of the Foundry Art Centre through Oct. 15, 2022.

Where: 500 North Riverside Drive

When: Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about the market, check out their Facebook page by clicking here.

The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, located in the heart of Tower Grove Park, was started in 2006. The market first featured just 13 vendors a week and grew to more than 60 by 2020, according to their website.

When: Saturdays: April 2 – Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 4256 Magnolia Ave. The market is just west of Center Cross Drive.

Can’t make it Saturdays? There’s also a weekday market on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to sunset. That market runs from May 3 to Sept. 27.

Sunday more your jam? The Boulevard Market is Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it runs from May 1 to Oct. 30. It's located at 1 The Boulevard in Richmond Heights.