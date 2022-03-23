Here's what is new and changing at Six Flags this season

Changes include the new Catwoman Whip ride and an updated kid's area in Hurricane Harbor.

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is reopening for its 2022 season on April 2, with two new attractions.

The theme park made the announcement in a Wednesday news release.

“As we open the park for our 2022 season, we are focused on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation and renovation,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “In addition to introducing a new thrill ride and an updated kid’s area in Hurricane Harbor, we have made changes and upgrades in the park that will make our guests’ visit more carefree and more enjoyable than ever before.”

The new Catwoman Whip ride, which opens in late spring, will hold 16 guests at a time.

"As the massive arm whips around at up to 51 mph in a spinning rotation, the unique open air pods are simultaneously flipping guests head over heels," the release said. "Then, CATWOMAN Whip sends guests plummeting back down toward the ground only to complete the rotation again and again for an intense adrenaline rush."

You can click here to see the ride in action.

Adventure Cove, which replaces Hook's Lagoon, is set to open May 28. The multi-level, interactive area for kids in Hurricane Harbor will have 71 "electronic ignition features" such as water cannons, jets, blasters and geysers.

Other highlights include a new Low Sensory Space designed for guests with special needs, more relaxation stations, phone charging stations and mobile food ordering options. It will transition the Flash Pass to Q SMART technology, which can be accessed with a mobile phone app.

The park has also announced a new three-tiered pass program: the Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass and Ultimate Pass.

Six Flags is also hiring for the season. Applicants must be age 14 and older and can text FUN to 636-245-2717 or apply at sixflagsjobs.com.