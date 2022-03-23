Fundraiser Wednesday night for Bonne Terre officer shot in line of duty

At the benefit, friends and family will sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in honor of Worley, who turns 28 years old Wednesday.

PARK HILLS, Mo. — The Park Hills community is coming together to show support for an injured Bonne Terre police officer shot in the line of duty last week.

Corporal Garrett Worley is still being treated at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, recovering from gunshot wounds to his leg.

He was shot last Thursday morning while responding to a disturbance call at the Bonne Terre Motel 6. As he and Patrolman Lane Burns approached a room, the suspect, James Emery, opened fire on the officers. It prompted a shootout, which left the suspect dead.

Thirty-year-old Officer Burns was killed. He had been with the department for five years and left behind two children.

In the week since the shooting, Cpl. Worley has undergone at least two surgeries on his leg and is expected to remain in the hospital for another few weeks.

The event Wednesday night in Park Hills will raise money to help the injured officer and his family.

The benefit goes from 4-8 p.m. at the Bullpen Sports Grill on Main Street in Park Hills. All of the profits will go to Cpl. Worley, his wife and two children.

At the benefit, friends and family will sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in honor of Worley, who turns 28 years old Wednesday.

For information on how you can help the families of both officers, visit the Backstoppers website here.