St. Louis Symphony Orchestra reveals 2023-2024 season plan anchored in community connections, collaborations

ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) and its music director announced programming plans for the orchestra’s 2023-2024 season, grounded in community connections and collaborations. The upcoming season marks the orchestra’s 144th and Stephane Deneve’s fifth as music director.

According to a press release from SLSO, the programming will showcase the “magical sound of the SLSO and the vitality of St. Louis artists and cultural institutions."

More than 18 pieces will enter the SLSO’s collection, including nine works by composers of today, according to the release.

“From classical to jazz, film scores and music of our time, our orchestra will demonstrate its incredible versatility throughout the season,” according to the release.

Deneve and the SLSO open the season with a concert in Forest Park for a free night of music on Art Hill on Sept. 21. at 7 p.m. located at 35 Fine Arts Drive in St. Louis.

Then, the weekend kick-off continues with Hilary Hahn on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 24. at 3 p.m. at Stifel Theatre located at 1400 Market Street in St. Louis.

Several artists such as Hahn and Yo-Yo Ma, and living composers including Valerie Coleman, Julie Wolfe, Lera Auerback and Adam Schoenberg will help the orchestra and Deneve connect with the community and share music. For more information, click here.

In January of 2024, the SLSO and conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin will explore how jazz has impacted the orchestral world in a three-concert series, according to the release. Programs include "jazz milestones, jazz’s influence in Europe, and lesser-heard American voices, with each program culminating in a major orchestral work by George Gershwin."

In addition, "the SLSO, three conductors, and five acclaimed pianists will traverse Ludwig van Beethoven’s monumental series of piano concertos, according to the release." For more information, click here.

Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the SLSO, said “The season provides a glimpse of our vision for the future—where the SLSO connects more deeply as performer, creator, and educator, connecting musical experiences for our community, where St. Louis artists can flourish alongside our remarkable orchestra and two choruses.”

The orchestral experience will showcase at several venues including The Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Stifel Theatre, and The J. Scheidegger Center for Performing Arts. For venue details, click here.

The SLSO will announce more concert locations when single tickets go on sale in May 2023. Visit here or call the Box Office at 314-534-1700.

To view the seating chart, click here.

For a full calendar listing, click here.

Other plans according to the release:

The film Home Alone will be shown on Dec. 9-10.

Holiday concerts will include a Gospel Christmas concert on Dec. 8.

The Mercy Hospital Celebration presents five concerts of holiday music and three at Stifel Theatre on Dec. 16-17 and two at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University in St. Charles on Dec. 12-13.

The SLSO also performs its annual Life Every Voice: Celebrating Black History Month concert on Feb. 23, 2024.

Lunar New Year concert on Feb. 10, 2024, at Lindenwood University.

Carmina Burana will be on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet will be presented on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17 at 3 p.m. at the Stifel Theatre.

