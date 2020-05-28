St. Louis Symphony Orchestra reschedules concerts

The concerts are part of the Summer at the Symphony Series

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is rescheduling three remaining concerts of its 2019-20 season to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The concerts are part of the Summer at the Symphony Series.

The rescheduled dates are:

June 12 Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz — Rescheduled to August 30

June 19 Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown — Rescheduled to August 22

June 26 Tribute to David Bowie — Rescheduled to August 14

May 16-17 Raiders of the Lost Ark (previously postponed) — Rescheduled to October 22-23

For a full list of schedule changes, click here.

Those who have purchased tickets can use them for the rescheduled dates, donate the value of the tickets to the SLSO and receive a tax deduction or place the ticket value on their account to use for a future concert, prior to May 31, 2021.

The SLSO said it will continue sharing music with the community through rebroadcasts of previous concerts on St. Louis Public Radio, airing on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on stlpublicradio.org.